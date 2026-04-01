Jabari Smith And Rockets Take On Bucks On April 1

In his most recent appearance, a 111-94 win over the Knicks on March 31, Smith put up 15 points and six rebounds. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.6 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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