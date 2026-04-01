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Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Take On Bucks On April 1

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, April 1. Smith's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 111-94 win over the Knicks on March 31, Smith put up 15 points and six rebounds. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.6 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Smith

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