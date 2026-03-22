Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Play Suns On March 22

In his last game on March 20, Walter posted 14 points in a 121-115 loss to the Nuggets. Walter is averaging 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are giving up 111.2 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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