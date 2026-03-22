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Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Play Suns On March 22

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 22. Walter's points prop was 5.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 20, Walter posted 14 points in a 121-115 loss to the Nuggets. Walter is averaging 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are giving up 111.2 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ja'Kobe Walter

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