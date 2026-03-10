FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Square Off Against Rockets On March 10

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, March 10. Walter's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Walter put up 11 points, four assists and two steals in a 122-92 win over the Mavericks. Walter is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Ja'Kobe Walter

