Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Square Off Against Rockets On March 10
Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, March 10. Walter's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 8, Walter put up 11 points, four assists and two steals in a 122-92 win over the Mavericks. Walter is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.
