Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Face Pistons On March 31

In his most recent appearance, a 139-87 win over the Magic on March 29, Walter totaled 11 points and six rebounds. Walter is averaging 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.5 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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