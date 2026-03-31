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Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Face Pistons On March 31

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, March 31. Walter's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 139-87 win over the Magic on March 29, Walter totaled 11 points and six rebounds. Walter is averaging 7.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.5 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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