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Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Play Pistons On March 15

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, March 15. Walter's points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Walter had 12 points in his most recent appearance, a 122-115 win over the Suns on March 13. Walter is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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