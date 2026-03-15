Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Play Pistons On March 15

Walter had 12 points in his most recent appearance, a 122-115 win over the Suns on March 13. Walter is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

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