Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Square Off Against Magic On March 29
Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, March 29. Walter's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 119-106 win over the Pelicans on March 27, Walter put up 18 points and four assists. Walter is averaging 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 114.8 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.