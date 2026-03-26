Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Square Off Against Clippers On March 25

Walter tallied 21 points in his last appearance, a 143-127 win over the Jazz on March 23. Walter is averaging 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.8 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

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