FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Square Off Against Clippers On March 25

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 25. Walter's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Walter tallied 21 points in his last appearance, a 143-127 win over the Jazz on March 23. Walter is averaging 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 112.8 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ja'Kobe Walter

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News