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Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors

Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors • #14 SG

Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 1

Ja'Kobe Walter and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Walter's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 136-101 win over the Nets on April 12, Walter totaled 11 points. Walter averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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