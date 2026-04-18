Ja'Kobe Walter And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 1

In his most recent action, a 136-101 win over the Nets on April 12, Walter totaled 11 points. Walter averaged 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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