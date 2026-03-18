Ivica Zubac And Pacers Face Trail Blazers On March 18

In his last game on March 17, Zubac posted 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 136-110 loss to the Knicks. Zubac is averaging 14.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.2 points per game.

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