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Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers

Ivica Zubac

Indiana Pacers • #40 C

Ivica Zubac And Pacers Face Trail Blazers On March 18

Ivica Zubac and the Indiana Pacers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 18. Zubac's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Zubac posted 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 136-110 loss to the Knicks. Zubac is averaging 14.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ivica Zubac

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