Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers

Ivica Zubac

Indiana Pacers • #40 C

Ivica Zubac And Pacers Face Suns On March 12

Ivica Zubac and the Indiana Pacers play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, March 12. Zubac's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Zubac is averaging 14.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Ivica Zubac

