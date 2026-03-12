Ivica Zubac And Pacers Face Suns On March 12

Zubac is averaging 14.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.