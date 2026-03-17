Ivica Zubac And Pacers Take On Knicks On March 17

In his last appearance, a 134-123 loss to the Bucks on March 15, Zubac had 10 points and seven rebounds. Zubac is averaging 14.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.6 points per game.

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