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Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers

Ivica Zubac

Indiana Pacers • #40 C

Ivica Zubac And Pacers Take On Knicks On March 17

Ivica Zubac and the Indiana Pacers play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 17. Zubac's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 134-123 loss to the Bucks on March 15, Zubac had 10 points and seven rebounds. Zubac is averaging 14.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ivica Zubac

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