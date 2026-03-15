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Ivica Zubac
Indiana Pacers

Ivica Zubac

Indiana Pacers • #40 C

Ivica Zubac And Pacers Face Bucks On March 15

Ivica Zubac and the Indiana Pacers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 15. Zubac's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Zubac put up 11 points and eight rebounds in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Zubac is averaging 14.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.0 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ivica Zubac

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