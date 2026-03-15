Ivica Zubac And Pacers Face Bucks On March 15

Last time out on March 13, Zubac put up 11 points and eight rebounds in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Zubac is averaging 14.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.0 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

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