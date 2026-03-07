FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart

Detroit Pistons • #28 C

Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Take On Nets On March 7

Isaiah Stewart and the Detroit Pistons play the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, March 7. Stewart's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5, Stewart tallied 18 points. Stewart is averaging 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Isaiah Stewart

