FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart

Detroit Pistons • #28 C

Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Take On Nets On March 10

Isaiah Stewart and the Detroit Pistons play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 10. Stewart's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 121-110 loss to the Heat on March 8, Stewart put up 14 points and six rebounds. Stewart is averaging 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.6 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Stewart

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News