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Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart

Detroit Pistons • #28 C

Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Face Grizzlies On March 13

Isaiah Stewart and the Detroit Pistons play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 13. Stewart's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 12, Stewart recorded 13 points, four assists and two blocks in a 131-109 win over the 76ers. Stewart is averaging 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 118.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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