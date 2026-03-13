Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Face Grizzlies On March 13

In his last game on March 12, Stewart recorded 13 points, four assists and two blocks in a 131-109 win over the 76ers. Stewart is averaging 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 118.3 points per contest.

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