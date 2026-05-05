Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 1
Isaiah Stewart and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Stewart's points prop was 4.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 3, Stewart recorded in a 116-94 win over the Magic. Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.