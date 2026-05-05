Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 1

In his last game on May 3, Stewart recorded in a 116-94 win over the Magic. Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

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