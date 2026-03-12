FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart

Detroit Pistons • #28 C

Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Take On 76ers On March 12

Isaiah Stewart and the Detroit Pistons play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, March 12. Stewart's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Stewart put up four points and eight rebounds in his last game, a 138-100 win over the Nets on March 10. Stewart is averaging 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Stewart

