Isaiah Joe And Thunder Play Wizards On March 21

In his last game, a 121-92 win over the Nets on March 18, Joe had 13 points and four assists. Joe is averaging 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are conceding 123.7 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

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