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Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Joe

Oklahoma City Thunder • #11 SG

Isaiah Joe And Thunder Play Wizards On March 21

Isaiah Joe and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 21. Joe's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 121-92 win over the Nets on March 18, Joe had 13 points and four assists. Joe is averaging 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are conceding 123.7 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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