Isaiah Joe And Thunder Play Warriors On March 7

Isaiah Joe and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 7. Joe's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 4, Joe posted four points in a 103-100 win over the Knicks. Joe is averaging 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

