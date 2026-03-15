Isaiah Joe And Thunder Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 15

Joe totaled two points in his most recent appearance, a 104-102 win over the Celtics on March 12. Joe is averaging 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.