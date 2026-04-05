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Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Joe

Oklahoma City Thunder • #11 SG

Isaiah Joe And Thunder Take On Jazz On April 5

Isaiah Joe and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Utah Jazz on Sunday, April 5. Joe's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, Joe posted 20 points in a 139-96 win over the Lakers. Joe is averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are allowing 125.6 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Joe

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