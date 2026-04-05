Isaiah Joe And Thunder Take On Jazz On April 5

Last time out on April 2, Joe posted 20 points in a 139-96 win over the Lakers. Joe is averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are allowing 125.6 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

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