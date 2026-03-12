Isaiah Joe And Thunder Face Celtics On March 12
Isaiah Joe and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Thursday, March 12. Joe's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 129-126 win over the Nuggets on March 9, Joe totaled 13 points and two blocks. Joe is averaging 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 107.2 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.