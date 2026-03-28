Isaiah Joe And Thunder Square Off Against Bulls On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Joe recorded five points in a 119-109 loss to the Celtics. Joe is averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are giving up 120.8 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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