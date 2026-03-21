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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Take On Wizards On March 21

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 21. Hartenstein's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hartenstein had seven rebounds and eight assists in his last game, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17. Hartenstein is averaging 9.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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