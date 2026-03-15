Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Face Timberwolves On March 15

In his most recent action, a 103-100 win over the Knicks on March 4, Hartenstein totaled . Hartenstein is averaging 10.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.