Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 6

In his last action, a 127-114 win over the Spurs on May 26, Hartenstein totaled 12 points, 15 rebounds and four assists. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per contest.

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