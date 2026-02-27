FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Take On Nuggets On Feb. 27

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 27. Hartenstein's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 24, Hartenstein posted 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a 116-107 win over the Raptors. Hartenstein is averaging 10.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 17th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

