Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Play Nets On March 18

In his most recent appearance, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17, Hartenstein tallied seven rebounds and eight assists. Hartenstein is averaging 9.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.6 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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