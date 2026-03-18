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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Play Nets On March 18

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 18. Hartenstein's points prop was 4.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 113-108 win over the Magic on March 17, Hartenstein tallied seven rebounds and eight assists. Hartenstein is averaging 9.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.6 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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