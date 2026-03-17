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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Face Magic On March 17

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 17. Hartenstein's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 116-103 win over the Timberwolves on March 15, Hartenstein totaled 12 rebounds and two blocks. Hartenstein is averaging 9.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.2 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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