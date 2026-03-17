Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Face Magic On March 17

In his last appearance, a 116-103 win over the Timberwolves on March 15, Hartenstein totaled 12 rebounds and two blocks. Hartenstein is averaging 9.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.2 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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