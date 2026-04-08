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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Play Clippers On April 8

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, April 8. Hartenstein's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hartenstein put up in his last appearance, a 123-87 win over the Lakers on April 7. Hartenstein is averaging 9.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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