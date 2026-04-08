Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Play Clippers On April 8

Hartenstein put up in his last appearance, a 123-87 win over the Lakers on April 7. Hartenstein is averaging 9.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.4 points per game.

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