Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Play 76ers On March 23

Last time out on March 21, Hartenstein put up nine points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in a 132-111 win over the Wizards. Hartenstein is averaging 9.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

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