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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Play 76ers On March 23

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 23. Hartenstein's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Hartenstein put up nine points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in a 132-111 win over the Wizards. Hartenstein is averaging 9.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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