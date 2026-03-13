Isaiah Collier And Jazz Play Trail Blazers On March 13

Collier totaled nine points and five assists in his last game, a 134-117 loss to the Knicks on March 11. Collier paces his team in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.8 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.