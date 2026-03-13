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Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz

Isaiah Collier

Utah Jazz • #8 PG

Isaiah Collier And Jazz Play Trail Blazers On March 13

Isaiah Collier and the Utah Jazz play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 13. Collier's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Collier totaled nine points and five assists in his last game, a 134-117 loss to the Knicks on March 11. Collier paces his team in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.8 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Collier

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