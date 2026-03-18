Isaiah Collier And Jazz Take On Timberwolves On March 18

Collier put up 21 points in his last game, a 116-111 loss to the Kings on March 15. Collier leads his team in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.6 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are giving up 115.0 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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