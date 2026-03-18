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Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz

Isaiah Collier

Utah Jazz • #8 PG

Isaiah Collier And Jazz Take On Timberwolves On March 18

Isaiah Collier and the Utah Jazz play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 18. Collier's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Collier put up 21 points in his last game, a 116-111 loss to the Kings on March 15. Collier leads his team in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 11.6 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are giving up 115.0 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Collier

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