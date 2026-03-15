Isaiah Collier And Jazz Square Off Against Kings On March 15

In his last appearance, a 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 13, Collier put up 17 points, nine assists and two steals. Collier is tops on his squad in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 11.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.7 points per game.

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