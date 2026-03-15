FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz

Isaiah Collier

Utah Jazz • #8 PG

Isaiah Collier And Jazz Square Off Against Kings On March 15

Isaiah Collier and the Utah Jazz play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 15. Collier's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 13, Collier put up 17 points, nine assists and two steals. Collier is tops on his squad in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 11.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Collier

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News