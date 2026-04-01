Isaac Okoro And Bulls Square Off Against Pacers On April 1

Okoro had six points in his last appearance, a 129-114 loss to the Spurs on March 30. Okoro is averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are surrendering 120.6 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.