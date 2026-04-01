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Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro

Chicago Bulls • #35 SF

Isaac Okoro And Bulls Square Off Against Pacers On April 1

Isaac Okoro and the Chicago Bulls play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, April 1. Okoro's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okoro had six points in his last appearance, a 129-114 loss to the Spurs on March 30. Okoro is averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are surrendering 120.6 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Okoro

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