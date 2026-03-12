FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro

Chicago Bulls • #35 SF

Isaac Okoro And Bulls Take On Lakers On March 12

Isaac Okoro and the Chicago Bulls play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, March 12. Okoro's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Kings on March 8, Okoro tallied nine points. Okoro is averaging 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.9 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Isaac Okoro

