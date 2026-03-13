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Isaac Okoro
Chicago Bulls

Isaac Okoro

Chicago Bulls • #35 SF

Isaac Okoro And Bulls Play Clippers On March 13

Isaac Okoro and the Chicago Bulls play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, March 13. Okoro's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Okoro recorded nine points in a 126-110 loss to the Kings. Okoro is averaging 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.6 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaac Okoro

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