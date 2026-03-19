Isaac Okoro And Bulls Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 19

In his most recent appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Kings on March 8, Okoro tallied nine points. Okoro is averaging 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are surrendering 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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