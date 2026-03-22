Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Square Off Against Suns On March 22

Quickley totaled 15 points, eight assists and three steals in his last game, a 121-115 loss to the Nuggets on March 20. Quickley leads his team in assists with 6.1 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Suns are allowing 111.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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