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Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Square Off Against Suns On March 22

Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 22. Quickley's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Quickley totaled 15 points, eight assists and three steals in his last game, a 121-115 loss to the Nuggets on March 20. Quickley leads his team in assists with 6.1 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Suns are allowing 111.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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