Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Play Suns On March 13

In his last game on March 11, Quickley recorded 25 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 122-111 loss to the Pelicans. Quickley leads his squad in assists with 6.1 per game, and averages 17.3 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Suns are conceding 111 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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