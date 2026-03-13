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Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Play Suns On March 13

Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the Phoenix Suns on Friday, March 13. Quickley's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 11, Quickley recorded 25 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 122-111 loss to the Pelicans. Quickley leads his squad in assists with 6.1 per game, and averages 17.3 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Suns are conceding 111 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Immanuel Quickley

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