Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Play Rockets On March 10

Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, March 10. Quickley's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 122-92 win over the Mavericks on March 8, Quickley had 10 points, eight assists and three steals. Quickley leads his squad in assists with 6.2 per game, and averages 17.3 points and 4.2 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 109.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

