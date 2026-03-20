Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Play Nuggets On March 20
Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 20. Quickley's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 18, Quickley put up 10 points, seven assists and two steals in a 139-109 win over the Bulls. Quickley leads his squad in assists with 6.0 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.
The Nuggets rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.