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Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Square Off Against Jazz On March 23

Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 23. Quickley's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 22, Quickley recorded 11 points and two steals in a 120-98 loss to the Suns. Quickley paces his squad in assists with 6.0 per game, and averages 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Jazz are conceding 124.8 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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