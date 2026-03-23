Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Square Off Against Jazz On March 23

Last time out on March 22, Quickley recorded 11 points and two steals in a 120-98 loss to the Suns. Quickley paces his squad in assists with 6.0 per game, and averages 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Jazz are conceding 124.8 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

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