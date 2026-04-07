Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Take On Heat On April 7

Last time out on March 22, Quickley put up 11 points and two steals in a 120-98 loss to the Suns. Quickley paces his squad in assists with 6.0 per game, and averages 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.4 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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