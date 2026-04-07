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Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Take On Heat On April 7

Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, April 7. Quickley's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 22, Quickley put up 11 points and two steals in a 120-98 loss to the Suns. Quickley paces his squad in assists with 6.0 per game, and averages 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.4 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Immanuel Quickley

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