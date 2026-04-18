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Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 1

Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Quickley's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on April 12, Quickley posted four points, five assists and two steals in a 136-101 win over the Nets. Quickley averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Immanuel Quickley

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