Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 1

In his last game on April 12, Quickley posted four points, five assists and two steals in a 136-101 win over the Nets. Quickley averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

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