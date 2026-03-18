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Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors • #5 PG

Immanuel Quickley And Raptors Square Off Against Bulls On March 18

Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 18. Quickley's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Quickley totaled six points, seven assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 119-108 win over the Pistons on March 15. Quickley leads his team in assists with 6.0 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Bulls are surrendering 120 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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