Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones And Pelicans Face Wizards On March 8

Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 8. Jones' points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones put up 14 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 118-116 loss to the Suns on March 6. Jones is averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 123.0 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Herbert Jones

