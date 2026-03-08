Herbert Jones And Pelicans Face Wizards On March 8

Jones put up 14 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 118-116 loss to the Suns on March 6. Jones is averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 123.0 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

