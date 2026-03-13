Herbert Jones And Pelicans Face Rockets On March 13

In his last game on March 11, Jones put up 16 points in a 122-111 win over the Raptors. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 110.0 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.