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Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones And Pelicans Face Rockets On March 13

Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 13. Jones' points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 11, Jones put up 16 points in a 122-111 win over the Raptors. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 110.0 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Herbert Jones

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