Herbert Jones And Pelicans Face Rockets On March 13
Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 13. Jones' points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 11, Jones put up 16 points in a 122-111 win over the Raptors. Jones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 110.0 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.