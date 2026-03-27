Herbert Jones And Pelicans Play Raptors On March 27

In his most recent action, a 129-108 loss to the Pistons on March 26, Jones put up 11 points and four assists. Jones is averaging 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are allowing 112.4 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

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