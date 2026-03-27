Herbert Jones And Pelicans Play Raptors On March 27
Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 27. Jones' points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 129-108 loss to the Pistons on March 26, Jones put up 11 points and four assists. Jones is averaging 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Raptors are allowing 112.4 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.