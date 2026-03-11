FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Herbert Jones
New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones

New Orleans Pelicans • #2 SF

Herbert Jones And Pelicans Square Off Against Raptors On March 11

Herbert Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 11. Jones' points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 138-118 win over the Wizards on March 8, Jones totaled four points and three steals. Jones is averaging 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.7 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Herbert Jones

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New Orleans PelicansRecent New Orleans Pelicans Player News

View All New Orleans Pelicans Player News